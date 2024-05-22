Women Who Play to Win | Reilyn Turner

REILYN TURNER

RACING LOUISVILLE

In the world of women’s professional soccer, few stars shine as brightly as Reilyn Turner. The young forward, who recently transitioned from a stellar career at UCLA to Racing Louisville FC, who carries more than just her impressive stats into the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Turner brings with her a promise of leadership, resilience, and a passion for pushing the boundaries of the sport.

At UCLA, Turner was nothing short of sensational. A four-time All-Pac-12 selection and the first player in the program’s history to win the Pac-12 Forward of the Year, her collegiate career was punctuated by unforgettable moments, including scoring the decisive goals in the 2022 College Cup that led the Bruins to a national championship. Her performance not only showcased her skill but also her ability to perform under pressure, qualities that would steer her path to the professional stage.

When Racing Louisville selected Turner as the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft, it was more than a new chapter for Turner; it was a leap into a broader arena. Transitioning from the sunny climes of Southern California to the distinct seasons of Kentucky, Turner faced the challenge with optimism and a readiness to embrace new experiences. Nervous about the move went away instantly, thanks to the warm welcome from the team and the community.

Turner’s impact at Racing Louisville was immediate. From her first games, she demonstrated a keen ability to adapt to the faster pace and higher competition level, playing against top-tier athletes like Marta and Alex Morgan. Her role in pivotal goals early in the season, including a standout performance where she notched her first professional goal, underscored her readiness for this new level of play.

Beyond her on-field prowess, Turner is deeply committed to advocating for equality in sports. She passionately discussed the importance of equal pay and opportunities for women athletes. “It’s crucial that we continue to fight for equality in sports,” Turner stressed. “Every step we take towards parity is a step forward for the sport.”

Turner’s presence at Racing Louisville is more than just about scoring goals; it’s about setting a precedent. With new coach Bev Yanez at the helm, Turner has become a central figure in fostering team spirit and unity. Her enthusiasm for the game and her ability to inspire her teammates have been pivotal in building a cohesive unit. “The team is fully committed to Coach Yanez’s vision, and I’m excited to contribute to our collective success,” she shared.

Perhaps one of the most endearing moments came when discussing her inclusion in the FIFA video game series—an achievement that took her by surprise. “I hadn’t really thought about it until recently,” she laughed. “Playing as myself in FIFA is going to be a fun twist.”

As she continues to settle into her new role and city, Turner remains focused on her goals—both on and off the field. Her aspirations are high, but with this team she believes . But beyond the accolades and achievements, Turner’s journey is about fulfilling a dream that started in the playgrounds of California and is now unfolding on the professional fields of Louisville. “This is what I’ve always wanted,” Turner concluded. “And I’m here to make the most of it, for myself and for every young woman who dreams of playing at this level.”

Reilyn Turner’s story is one of inspiration, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of dreams—a narrative that resonates deeply in the world of women’s sports and beyond.