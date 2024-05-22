HOMETOWN HEROES

Anna DeBeer & Elena Scott Lead Louisville Volleyball to New Heights

Anna DeBeer and Elena Scott, both hailing from Louisville, have become the dynamic duo driving the University of Louisville volleyball team to unprecedented success. Their journeys from local high school stars to collegiate standouts have not only showcased their individual talents but also highlighted the strength of their partnership on the court. Together, they embody the spirit of teamwork, positivity, and leadership that defines Louisville volleyball.

Their contributions have propelled the Cardinals to an undefeated regular season (2021), two Final Fours (2021 and 2022), and National runner-up in 2022. Elena, as a “bro” (libero), and Anna, as an outside hitter, complement each other perfectly, bringing unique skills and perspectives that enhance the team’s performance. Beyond their athletic achievements, they excel academically, serve as mentors for younger teammates, and inspire the next generation of female athletes in Louisville and beyond.

Elena and Anna’s impact extends far beyond the volleyball court. They are passionate advocates for the growth of women’s sports, committed to initiatives that provide equal opportunities for female athletes. Their combined efforts have significantly contributed to raising the profile of women’s volleyball, not only in their community but across the nation.

ANNA DEBEER

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER

Anna DeBeer has made an incredible impact as an outside hitter for the University of Louisville volleyball team. After suffering a significant injury, her resilience and determination navigated her recovery process. With the support of her teammates and encouragement from her strength coach, Anna approached the challenge with positivity and faith. After missing nearly two months of the season, Anna returned for the NCAA Tournament where she was named All-Louisville Regional MVP and named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team. Inspired by female athletes like Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson, Anna has consistently proven herself, earning accolades such as AVCA Second Team All-American, First Team All-ACC, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Offensive Player of the Week.

Anna’s commitment to balancing athletics and academics has set her apart as a role model for young athletes. An excellent student, she has been named an Academic All-American, All-ACC Academic, AD Honor Roll, and Red and Black Scholar. Her approach to balancing these demanding roles is rooted in prioritizing oneself and managing time effectively, emphasizing that “student” comes first in “student-athlete.”

As a vocal leader and team captain, Anna brings consistency and positive energy to the team, ensuring that every member feels valued and included. Her leadership is characterized by her approachability and her ability to pull the team together, both on and off the court. Anna’s strategies for maintaining team morale during challenging times include focusing on mental strength, coming together as a team, and being present in the moment.

Anna is passionate about giving back to her community and inspiring the next generation of female athletes. She loves coaching and hosting camps, providing lessons to young girls in Louisville, and offering advice as a role model and leader. Her impact extends beyond her immediate community, as she advocates for greater visibility and support for women’s sports. While Title IX has definitely advanced women’s sports, Anna believes there is still a long way to go.

Looking ahead, Anna dreams of winning a National Championship in her hometown for her fifth and final season. She aspires to continue her volleyball career professionally, and is currently pursuing an MBA, preparing for a future that balances her athletic and business interests. She lives with a mindset of gratitude and positivity, being grateful for every opportunity that comes her way.

In the world of collegiate volleyball, Anna DeBeer stands out not just for her offensive skills, but for her unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership, and the growth of women’s sports. As she continues to make her mark, she remains an inspiration for future generations of female athletes.

ELENA SCOTT

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER

Elena Scott’s journey from a high school setter to a standout libero has been nothing short of remarkable. Elena has become the backbone of her team, bringing a unique perspective and invaluable skills to the court. Her transition from setter to libero has broadened her understanding of the game and honed her leadership abilities, making her a pivotal figure in the Cardinals’ lineup.

Elena attributes her consistent high-level performance to meticulous mental and physical preparations. She emphasizes the importance of having a “short memory” in volleyball, focusing on the positive, and controlling what can be controlled. This disciplined approach has earned her multiple ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors and solidified her status as one of the top “bros” in collegiate volleyball.

As an All-American and a key leader for the Cardinals, she has embraced the role of mentor to younger players, always being there to support and guide them. Her influence is felt deeply within the team, as she consistently reiterates the values and culture that define Louisville volleyball. Her leadership style is less about vocal commands and more about leading by example, a trait that has earned her respect and admiration from teammates and coaches alike.

Elena’s excellence is not confined to the volleyball court. As a member of the All-ACC Academic squad, she has mastered the art of balancing the demanding schedules of a student-athlete. Her advice to young athletes aiming to excel both academically and athletically is straightforward: prioritize time management, utilize available resources, and tackle tasks one step at a time. She also stresses the importance of not letting the sport define one’s identity, advocating for a balanced and holistic approach to life.

Inspired by strong female athletes, particularly her mother who played volleyball at the University of Southern Indiana and founded a club team, Elena is passionate about giving back to the sport that has shaped her life. She aspires to play volleyball professionally, but first, dreams of winning a National Championship on her home court in 2025 and then represent the United States in the 2028 Olympics. Beyond her athletic ambitions, she hopes to restart the volleyball club her mother initiated, nurturing the next generation of volleyball players.

As an advocate for the growth of women’s sports, Elena believes in creating environments that foster development and provide equal opportunities for female athletes. Her vision includes increasing visibility and support for women’s sports, ensuring that young girls see the possibilities and pursue their passions with confidence. Elena Scott continues to trust the process and inspire those around her with a personal mantra of “everything happens for a reason.”