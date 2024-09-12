by Tuesday L. Thorn Photos by Odd Fellow, Carl Armijo

In 1819, a small gathering of men in Baltimore did something peculiar—they formed a fraternity not based on wealth, power, or status, but on the notion of mutual aid and fraternity. They called themselves the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. At the time, the name felt appropriate. Their purpose was “odd” by the standards of the day: they aimed to provide care for one another in times of need, offering funeral benefits, sickness aid, and support for widows and orphans.

What began as a men-only enclave, shaped by the rigid gender norms of the early 19th century, has today opened its doors to women—a change that reflects not only the evolving nature of the Odd Fellows but also society’s shifting ideals of fraternity, community, and inclusion. But this transformation was far from inevitable. The Odd Fellows, like many other fraternal organizations, were deeply rooted in the tradition of exclusivity, with rituals, customs, and spaces that were long considered sacred to male bonding. The idea that women could or should be part of these societies was simply unthinkable. And yet, here we are.

The Odd Beginning

The history of the Odd Fellows is a tale of contradictions. It began in England, during the late 1700s, as a working-class counterpoint to the elite clubs of the day. What made them “odd” was not just their charitable mission, but also their embrace of ordinary men—laborers, carpenters, and clerks—offering them a network of support that transcended social class.

Their motto, “Friendship, Love, and Truth,” encapsulated a set of values that extended beyond mere camaraderie. They believed in the social good of assisting one another in times of hardship, be it through financial support or emotional solidarity. In this sense, they were radicals, pushing against the grain of an individualistic society by arguing for the power of collective care.

By the time the Odd Fellows crossed the Atlantic and established themselves in America, they were thriving. Their lodges spread rapidly across the country, offering a space for men to find fraternity and purpose. But, like many institutions of the time, these spaces were rigidly divided by gender.

One of my favorite experiences as a member of the lodge was one evening at our regular weekly meeting. It was while I was the head of the Charitable Committee and I had received a request from a local charitable organization who needed help moving some furniture. I brought up the request during the meeting and we were trying to figure out a day and time that we could help them when one of my brothers said, “Can we just go now?” We made arrangements and went right away. It is so nice to be around people who really do want to help others!

-Laura Doll

The Women in the Shadows

In a lot of ways, women were always in the picture, if only in the shadows. Wives, daughters, and sisters of Odd Fellows often found themselves indirectly involved in the fraternity’s work. The Rebekah Degree was created in the mid-19th century as a parallel auxiliary for women, but it was still separate from the core organization. Women could support the cause, but they couldn’t stand on equal footing with their male counterparts.

The idea of fraternity was central to the Odd Fellows’ identity. To the men who joined, their lodge was a sacred space—somewhere to discuss, to bond, to exist outside the demands of home life. Including women threatened this. Or so it was believed. To a new generation of men, it was clear that women should be welcomed in the lodge, because their contributions were already great and many.

Being A Modern Odd Fellow

Today, being an Odd Fellow is no longer an identity exclusive to men. Women, like their male counterparts, take part in the rituals, the charitable work, and the camaraderie that defines the lodge. They organize community service projects, fundraise for local causes, and provide support to fellow members in need.

The inclusion of women has not diluted the spirit of the fraternity; rather, it has expanded it. The Odd Fellows have evolved, not by discarding their traditions, but by reinterpreting them in a way that reflects the values of a more inclusive society. Women bring with them new perspectives, new ideas, and new energy, enriching the very ethos of the organization.

The Road Ahead

The inclusion of women in the Odd Fellows isn’t merely a chapter in the lodge’s history; it is a new beginning. A fraternity that once held firm to the idea of brotherhood now embraces a broader notion of fellowship, one that includes sisters, mothers, and daughters. This evolution mirrors the broader shift in society, where old hierarchies and exclusions are being reexamined and, in many cases, dismantled.

It is not enough to say that women have joined the Odd Fellows. Rather, they have helped redefine what it means to be one. The future of the Odd Fellows will be shaped by both men and women, working side by side, bound by the timeless values of Friendship, Love, & Truth.

After all, in a world that is constantly changing, it is the “odd” ones—the outliers—who often show us the way forward.

The Odd Impact In Our Communities

Our local Odd Fellows lodge has made a lasting impact on the community by supporting organizations like St. Joseph’s, Ronald McDonald House, and Wellspring. From adopting a park to providing Trunk or Treat events for children at Family Scholar House, their efforts extend to helping individuals as well—like covering band fees for an orphaned student at PRP High School and donating targets to local archery teams. Whether working with large charities or assisting local causes, the lodge is committed to making a difference in every corner of our community through fundraising and boots on the ground.

Odd Women Q&A: Meet the Women of Lorraine Lodge #4

TW: Why are you odd?

LAURA: I have always been a little odd. I have hobbies and interests that many might classify as odd—tenor drumming in a Scottish bagpipe band, studying metalsmithing and glassblowing, collecting and showing model horses, and doing Medieval and Iron Age reenactments, just to name a few. I am drawn to people who are a little different and aren’t afraid to be themselves. I think we need to celebrate our uniqueness while still finding our common humanity. Maybe everyone is a little odd!

TW: What inspired you to join a lodge that was historically men only?

ADRIANE: I felt strongly that there were plenty of opportunities for me to volunteer my time and labor within the lodge. I had been on the periphery of service to the Odd Fellows my whole life due to the men in my family’s memberships. I helped organize parties, prepare food to share and volunteered when opportunities arose. When discussions were started to open the lodge to everyone, I came crashing in with application in hand immediately.

TW: In what ways has the lodge helped you grow personally and professiaonlly?

ANN: The friendships and connections have been the most valuable for me thus far. We also each have our own variety of professional skill sets that we can share with the lodge and use for philanthropic purposes, or even to help each other if needed.

TW: What is the most notable contribution you’ve experienced since you’ve joined the Odd Fellows?

KATIE: I personally love when we volunteer with Hildegard House. My first weekend in the lodge was a volunteering weekend where the Odd Fellows helped with their grounds. The mission of our organization aligns really well with their end-of-life care for houseless people and those with no loved ones to care for them. While many of us are too busy to regularly volunteer, the Odd Fellows’ volunteer day and financial support to their cause is something I personally feel great about supporting.

Fill in the blank with your response for us. BEING AN ODD FELLOW MEANS…

ADRIANE: ..living with integrity and devotion to service to my fellow brothers and sisters of the world.

LAURA: …working with your brother and sisters to make the world a better place – and having some fun while doing that! ANN: …being part of something bigger than yourself and making a larger difference in the world through comradery.

KATIE: ..serving your community through friendship, truth, and love.

Are you Odd enough?

Interested in sponsoring the Odd Fellows Trunk or Treat and other fundraising efforts, or learning more about becoming an Odd Fellow? Email: lorraine.oddfellows@gmail.com

