Wine, Women & Shoes

Already sold out, this annual can’t-miss fundraiser is equally known as a fabulous evening of fashion and a fundraiser for one of our city’s worthiest causes.

Written by Christine Fellingham | Photo by Alton Strupp

Sponsored By: Family Scholar House | 403 Reg Smith Circle, Louisville, KY 40208 | Phone: (502) 584-8090 | Website: FamilyScholarHouse.org

For years, Wine, Women, and Shoes has been one of the Spring events that everyone looks forward to attending. The annual fashion-forward production engages and excites in equal measure, as attendees have a ball while they sip, shop, and connect– kicking off our season’s most sociable season. It’s no wonder that, once again, the event is sold out weeks before its Friday, March 3, date – a tribute to the efforts of co-chairs Angie Evans, Vice President & Chief DEI Officer at PPL Corporation and Cynthia Fanning, Vice President of Product Management at GE Appliances. Of course, this year’s success can also be attributed to Honorary Committee Chair, Mary Putman, VP of Brand & Marketing, GE Appliances, who hosted a committee kick-off night filled with networking and fun in February.

This year’s sold-out event – generously sponsored by Cafe at GE Appliances – will feature fine wines and bourbon, a runway show, designer boutique shopping, mingling with Shoe Guys, an auction and a key-to-the-closet raffle. While the demand for tickets is very much due to the quality of the event (emceed this year by WLKY’s Vicki Dortch) and the respected women who come together to plan it, it’s also a show of support for the beneficiary. As breathtaking as the fashions may be, this is first and foremost a fundraising event where community-minded women (and men!) get together and give with their hearts, donating generously to Family Scholar House. This Louisville-based charity is dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty and empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve self-sufficiency. The work done by Family Scholar House is essential in ending the cycle of poverty in our city and supporting children and families in developing life-long skills that allow them to lead happy, fulfilling lives – a cause well worth supporting through one unforgettable evening.

For more information: To learn more about the important work done by Family Scholar House, go to familyscholarhouse.org.