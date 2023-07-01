Why Settle for Living with Migraines?

For Glenda Leary, meeting Dr.Whitt was a game changer.

Written by Rocko Jerome

“I’ve dealt with migraines for about twenty years,” says Glenda Leary. “I started taking treatment while my husband was on active duty, the typical meds from a doctor. But I put that on the back burner around 2010 when my husband returned as a wounded warrior. He’s legally blind, and looking out for him became my top priority. I just went for over-the-counter drugs after that.”

As Glenda valiantly put her husband’s needs first, she suffered more and more. “When you have to care for someone else, it can be debilitating. Once, when I took my husband to the VA hospital, I was in such pain that I had to go to the car and lie down. While researching help for him, looking for someone in that field to help him, I found Dr. Whitt. She is just amazing.”

“When patients tell me they’re having issues doing what they need to do, I know we need to explore other treatment options,” says Dr. Mandy Whitt, who specializes in headache medicine at the Norton Neuroscience Institute. “We need to treat anyone who is having problems. Everyone should be allowed to do the things that they like to do and be able to live full lives. Our goal is to make you more functioning in your day-to-day life. That means giving you options because that’s key.”

“I’m so grateful to her for taking care of me and for getting to meet her,” says Glenda. “You always just want your doctor to take you seriously, and she did. She got me taking Botox treatments that eliminate my headaches, and it’s all covered by insurance. Not only do I feel so much better, but it also helps me to be able to help my husband with his challenges.”

“It’s an old sentiment, but it’s true,” says Dr. Whitt, “you can’t take care of anyone else if you don’t first take care of yourself.”