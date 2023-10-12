Who’s That Girl: TIFFANY FELTS

TIFFANY FELTS

VP OF MARKETING AND DEVELOPMENT AT PARK COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Written by Tawana Bain

In her role as VP of Marketing and Development at Park Community Credit Union, Tiffany Felts continues to make a lasting impact. Drawing on her whirlwind of expertise from two decades of experience marketing and influencing some of Louisville’s most iconic entertainment and tourism destinations – Churchill Downs, Fourth Street Live!, Louisville City FC, and Kentucky Kingdom – she has brought a fresh and fun perspective to Park.

Tiffany was born in Seoul, South Korea, but considers herself a Louisville native, having lived here since she was three months old. Tiffany was drawn to Park after discovering it is Kentucky’s largest CDFI (Community Development Financial Institution) with a mission to create an inclusive economy by providing equitable opportunities for economic growth.

With her remarkable track record of success in developing marketing plans, forging strategic partnerships, and driving awareness and affinity, Tiffany now applies her skills to impact transformative change through Park. Her work involves research and development in CDFI tracts and low-income areas, building meaningful relationships with local organizations aligned with Park’s mission, and breaking barriers within the traditional financial system to address socioeconomic disadvantages that persist.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Tiffany’s unwavering commitment to creating a better world extends to her personal life. She exudes passion in every endeavor she undertakes, whether it’s cheering on her alma mater UofL or raising awareness about autism, a cause that hits close to home with her 5-year-old son’s diagnosis.

Through her dedication, expertise, and passion, Tiffany is leaving a profound and positive impact on the community she loves, as well as on the lives of those around her. Her journey is an inspiring testament to the power of vision and determination in shaping a brighter future for all.