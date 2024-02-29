Who’s That Girl? TANELLE SAWYER

PRESIDENT OF YPAL

Tanelle Sawyer is a visionary leader with a keen focus on innovation, engagement, and empowerment, particularly through education. As the Associate Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development at The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), she works tirelessly to enhance partnerships that bridge opportunity gaps and boost economic mobility across Kentucky. Sawyer also serves as the President of The Young Professional Association of Louisville (YPAL), where she champions the development of young professionals, recognizing their crucial role in the city’s vitality.

Her work intersects education, workforce, and economic development, where she employs advocacy and innovative strategies to unlock potential and promote educational achievement. Sawyer’s background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary English Education from Murray State University and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Louisville.

Based in Louisville, KY, Sawyer’s interests extend to international travel, fitness, and reading, showcasing her well-rounded approach to life and leadership. Through her dedication and multifaceted strategies, Tanelle Sawyer exemplifies the impact of passionate leadership on communities and individuals alike.