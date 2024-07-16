Shahrzad Javid

KENTUCKY KERBY MUSEUM, EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Shahrzad Javid is a dynamic connector and a powerhouse in the realms of hospitality, tourism, and events. As the Executive Assistant at the iconic Kentucky Derby Museum, she brings organizational finesse and a fervent passion for creating memorable experiences. At the heart of Louisville’s most celebrated event, Shahrzad’s role is more than just a job—it’s her calling to share the city’s charm and excitement with the world.

A true social enthusiast, Shahrzad thrives on the vibrant Louisville scene, actively engaging in various local organizations and bringing people together with her infectious enthusiasm. Her dedication to community is evident in her latest role as PTA President at her daughter’s school, where she blends her professional acumen and social skills to create a thriving, supportive environment for students and parents alike.

Shahrzad’s story is as inspiring as it is diverse. A single mom and a survivor of domestic violence, she has courageously shared her journey through her writing, offering hope and strength to others. Her multicultural background fuels her passion for travel, allowing her to explore new cultures and cuisines, enriching her perspective and deepening her appreciation for global diversity.

Family and friends mean the world to Shahrzad. Her life is a testament to resilience, passion, and the joy of bringing people together. Whether she’s organizing an unforgettable event, connecting with community members, or championing her daughter’s school, Shahrzad Javid is a beacon of positivity and empowerment, making a profound impact wherever she goes.

