Who’s That Girl: Pamela Thompson

Finance & Investment Professional, Community Board Member

Written by Tawana Bain | Photo provided by Pamela Thompson

Pamela Thompson is a finance and investment professional, currently serving as Managing Director overseeing the Louisville market for Mariner Wealth Advisors, a nationally-ranked investment and wealth management firm. A 1992 graduate of Washington University, prior to opening Mariner’s first Louisville office in 2019, she worked in Cincinnati for 15 years, where she was a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Fifth Third Asset Management before joining Mariner’s predecessor firm.

Though she is a Louisville native, Pamela didn’t grow up in Derby City. She has now, however, reestablished herself locally and serves on the Boards of the Frazier History Museum, the Louisville Ballet, and as a volunteer with Metro United Way as a member of the Tocqueville Society’s Advisory Board. She was also recently appointed by the Governor to the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS) Board.

Pamela and her husband Paul live in Prospect and have a blended family of six grown children ranging in age from 20 to 33. In her spare time she enjoys traveling, hiking, pickleball, golfing (casually), skiing and drinking French and Italian red wine.