Kathy Knotts serves as the Grants Officer for the Gheens Foundation, one of Kentucky’s largest independent private foundations. Kathy helps to oversee approximately $8 million in grants annually in the greater Louisville area, supporting public urban education, human and social services, quality of place, and the arts. The Foundation has distributed over $165,000,000 in charitable grants since its inception. This role provides a unique opportunity to get to know hundreds of people who are working daily, and with heart, to improve lives in Louisville.

Kathy came to The Gheens Foundation in 2014 after serving as managing director of KentuckyShow! and director of marketing, e-commerce and public relations for Knotts Shoes. She began her career in public relations with Humana, specializing in public affairs, writing and community relations, and produced their first corporate news program, which continues today. Kathy graduated from Murray State University with a B.A. in Journalism and minors in art and public relations.

She currently serves on the boards of Bernheim Forest and Arboretum (chair), Louisville Free Public Library Foundation and is a member of the Archdiocese of Louisville Development Council. Following the summer of 2020, she became a very involved member in Louisville’s “Women of Color & White Women Against Racism,” which brings together women monthly for fellowship and learning opportunities. Kathy is a graduate of Leadership Louisville and the Bingham Fellows programs and holds a certificate in Executive Nonprofit Leadership from Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy.

Past community involvement includes volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Hand in Hand Ministries, and a myriad of service positions at Holy Spirit Church where she and her husband, John, have been members for 35 years. They have four grown children and have called beautiful Crescent Hill home for over 40 years.