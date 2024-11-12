Emma Hutchens serves as Chief People Officer at Impossible Foods, and is uniquely skilled in driving business results through team member engagement.

Emma joined Impossible Foods in February 2024, bringing over fifteen years of human resources experience. She is a recognized leader in organizational design, change management, developing innovative people strategies, and designing frameworks and programs that engage people and drive business growth.

Prior to Impossible Foods she held Chief Human Resources Officer positions at Heaven Hill in Louisville, KY and Stoli Group in New York, NY. She started her career at Brown-Forman, maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, where she held a variety of roles across IT and HR.

In addition to her work in HR, Emma has been recognized for her leadership in advancing women in business. She was appointed by the Governor to the Kentucky Governor’s Commission on Women and is a founding member of Louisville’s ELEVATE Council: Advancing Women in Leadership.

Emma has a B.A. in Pre-Law and Sociology from Xavier University, as well as Executive Education from the Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School. She lives in Louisville, KY with her wife, Kelsey, and their two rescue dogs, Bantry and Winnie.