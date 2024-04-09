Who’s That Girl? Eden Bridgeman

EDEN BRIDGEMAN

OWNER, CHAIRWOMAN & CEO Of EBONY JET

Eden Bridgeman Sklenar is an entrepreneur, media proprietor, and marketing executive who is currently the owner, Chairwoman and CEO of the iconic brands EBONY and Jet since their acquisition in 2021. She also serves as the CMO of Manna, Inc., which is the parent company that incorporates over 500 restaurant franchises that include Wendy’s, Fazoli’s, Golden Coral, Jimmy Johns and Mark’s Feed Store, and has led in this capacity since 2016.

Eden was born in Los Angeles, California and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky where she attended the University of Louisville. She has been a part of Manna, Inc. since 2002, which is her family enterprise, founded by her father Junior Bridgeman in 1988. In 2013 Eden completed her MBA at Loyola University in Chicago where she graduated with honors and was inducted into the International Business Honors Society. During this time, she also served as the head of marketing for ERJ Dining, operating 125 Chili’s franchises spanning 13 states. Eden currently serves as a Board Member for The Speed Art Museum, Kentucky Derby Museum, Oxmoor Farm Foundation, Task Force for Funds for the Arts, and the Louisville Ballet.

In addition, she is the Program Director and Board Member for the Bridgeman Charitable Group which focuses on access to education for at risk youth and cancer research support. In 2017 Eden launched The Trifecta which she is also currently the CEO. The Trifecta is an arm of the Bridgeman Charitable Group that produces one-of-a-kind experiences at some of the most notable annual events in the United States including the Kentucky Derby. Eden is married to Greg Sklenar and is a proud mother to her daughter Eve. She is the daughter of Ulysses L. and Doris Bridgeman and has two brothers, Justin and Ryan.