Lori Holt is an executive-level general manager and operational excellence leader. She is a natural problem solver with more than twenty years of experience in finance, accounting, information technology, and business/customer integrations. She has led multi-disciplinary teams to build solutions that integrate diverse perspectives. Lori has been routinely tapped to stabilize and manage large-scale transformations, guide complex restructurings, and lead teams through change.

Lori transitioned from The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) in Q4 of 2023, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization and implementing best-demonstrated practices in management systems to ensure strong organizational performance. Lori managed three programmatic departments: Corporate Partnerships, Member Services & Events, and The Institute for Leadership Development & Research. She also supported the President & CEO in addressing a range of strategic opportunities, including enhancing organizational effectiveness and overall strategic planning.

Before joining The ELC, Lori served as the Chief Operating Officer/VP of Operations for Cigna’s CuraScript Specialty Distribution business. She was responsible for the day-to-day operations, including the supply chain, procurements, and regulatory and compliance functions.

Prior to Cigna, Lori spent 18 years in progressive leadership roles at Cardinal Health, where she served as the first Chief of Staff to the CEO of the Medical segment.

Lori is now the founder of Novelle & Associates, a boutique management consultancy focused on identifying a company’s growth potential while developing people and strategies using proven methodology to improve competitive positioning. Novelle & Associates’ committed approach lies within the formula:

“Trust and Transparency + Tailored Solutions = Proven Growth Strategies.”

This winning formula is designed to put businesses on the path to operational stability and accelerated revenue, resulting in measurable profit growth.

Lori holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance and a master’s degree from Benedictine College. She has been coaching emerging talent for over 20 years and is on track to complete her coaching, speaking, and training certification from The Maxwell Leadership Institute in August of 2024.

Lori is the loving wife to DeVone and an amazing mother to Alexandra and Aaron.