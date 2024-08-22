Charla Young

FOUNDER OF POWER TO EXHALE

Charla Young is a Mississippi native and a visionary leader who has made a significant impact through her passion for communication, advocacy, and empowerment. She began her career with a foundation rooted in education, graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish and English.

Starting out as a DJ at a local radio station, Charla quickly rose to prominence in the media world. A pivotal moment in her career came when her coverage of a major plane crash earned widespread recognition. This launched her into the national spotlight, ultimately leading to her own morning news show and solidifying her as a respected figure in journalism.

Beyond her media career, Charla’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to create several ventures, including the highly successful “Charlotte Young Show” and the global empowerment movement “Power to Exhale.” What began as a small Facebook group has grown into a community of over 600,000 women worldwide, offering a safe space for connection, support, and personal growth.

Charla’s vision for the future includes expanding her influence through initiatives like empowerment cruises and transformative summits. Her mission is to create inclusive environments where people from all walks of life can come together to learn, grow, and thrive.

Driven by a deep commitment to helping others reach their full potential, Charla continues to inspire through her work. Her legacy is one of empowerment, and her belief in the limitless potential of the human spirit guides everything she does.