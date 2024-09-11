Carly Johnson

After earning her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia in 2007, Carly Johnson returned to her hometown of Louisville, where her career as a jazz musician quickly took root. Teaming up with the renowned guitarist Craig Wagner, the pair formed a jazz vocalguitar duo that would go on to release their debut album, It’s Pretty Standard, a record that brought them immediate recognition. By 2014, they had clinched the Louisville Music Award for Jazz Artist of the Year, solidifying Carly’s position in the local music scene. By then, she had already managed the rare feat of making jazz her full-time vocation — a badge of honor she’s worn since 2010.

Known for her versatility, Carly has performed with icons like Norah Jones, My Morning Jacket, and the Louisville Orchestra. She joined the jazz-folk fusion band Liberation Prophecy in 2012, debuting their album Invisible House at the Blue Note jazz club in New York City. In 2015, Carly formed a Heart tribute band, blending her rising fame with charity work.

In 2016, a chance encounter at a Louisville bar led to a partnership with LA-based New Neighborhood, enabling Carly to pursue her solo music. Her debut album, CARLY JOHNSON, released in 2020, is a fusion of jazz, soul, and rock, drawing comparisons to Nina Simone, Etta James, and Amy Winehouse. She’s since performed at festivals like Forecastle and iconic venues such as the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

Currently, Carly is working on her sophomore album and has stepped into acting with a lead role in the upcoming film Heart Strings. Her journey is one of evolution, from jazz collaborations to a thriving solo career. Learn more about Carly and what she’s up to at https://bio.site/carlyjohnson