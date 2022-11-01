Who’s That Girl: Brielle Cotterman

“Celebrity Maker” , Advocate & Award-Winning Businesswoman

Written by Tawana Bain | Photo provided by Brielle Cotterman

Brielle Cotterman has spent the last decade helping clients craft and scale dream careers to seven figures. A self-described “celebrity maker,” Brielle is instrumental in helping her clients leverage their personal stories and passions in order to maximize their brands. With clients representing a multitude of professions, she has spearheaded wildly successful speaking tours, coordinated appearances for award-winning authors, procured top media placements and also inspired millions of people with her own personal story. The survivor of domestic violence and attempted murder, Brielle actively works as an advocate against intimate partner abuse. A graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Brielle is also a World Grand Champion Equestrian rider, former title holder and Director within the Miss America Association and a National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) 2019 Epic Award nominee. Married to the love of her life for just over three years Brielle, her husband Chad and three children live on 88 acres where she owns and operates a show horse breeding farm.