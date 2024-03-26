Who’s That Girl? Adria Johnson

ADRIA JOHNSON

President & CEO of Metro United Way

Adria Johnson embodies hope, integrity, humanity and has focused her career on lifting some of society’s most vulnerable populations and being of service to others. She is a dedicated and well-respected servant leader with almost three decades of hands-on experience in both the public and private sectors. Ms. Johnson’s proven ability to lead efforts toward reform and work collaboratively across a wide range of stakeholders have served her well not only in her current position of President and Chief Executive Officer for Metro United Way, but also in prior roles held in Kentucky State Government and Louisville Metro Government.

Her leadership has been instrumental in bringing about expanded service provision in many areas including neighborhood revitalization supports, preventive services for children and youth at risk of abuse or neglect, comprehensive services for children and youth with greater behavioral and developmental needs, employment opportunities for youth aging out of foster care, and development of workforce opportunities for social services disciplines.

In addition, Ms. Johnson stood at the forefront and led and supported efforts aimed at addressing racial disparities and equity concerns found within the populations served in child welfare. Prior to joining Metro United Way, Ms. Johnson served as Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services. Before serving in state government, Ms. Johnson held key roles in Louisville Metro Government ranging from Capital Planning Analyst in the Office of Management and Budget to Acting Director of the Department of Community Services and Revitalization. Ms. Johnson’s strong fiscal experience was gained in various roles held in the private sector earlier in her career at Humana, LG&E and Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation.

She has been recognized as one of Louisville’s most admired CEOs by Business-First as well included in 2024’s Power 50 list as one of the most influential leaders in our community. In 2023, she was celebrated as a Daughter of Greatness by the Muhammad Ali Center.

Ms. Johnson completed her undergraduate studies at Ball State University and completed several post-graduate courses from the University of Louisville. She is also a published author, having published a book of poetry in 2004. She is a native of Louisville and has a daughter and three precious grandchildren. Ms. Johnson also had a son who tragically passed away in late 2022, but whose legacy continues to inspire and fuel her efforts.