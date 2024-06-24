Adia Smith Parker

CO-FOUNDER OF PHOENIX STRATEGIES

Adia Smith Parker is a distinguished political and philanthropic professional, boasting over 17 years of experience in cross-functional management with a specialization in fundraising, philanthropic advising, and external relationship management. As a founding Partner at Phoenix Strategies since 2013, Adia has been instrumental in driving the firm’s success. Under her guidance, Phoenix Strategies has excelled in creating authentic engagement strategies, contributing to over $200 million dollars in fundraising. The firm prides itself on a small yet adept team capable of delivering personalized services and impactful outcomes across the non-profit sector, political sector, corporate relationships, individual donors, and a decade of on-the-ground experience. Phoenix Strategies implements social impact programs that transform, impact, and advance missions.

Adia’s career highlights include serving as the West Coast Investment Director for Pete for America, where she spearheaded fundraising efforts that amassed over $30 million. Her role entailed organizing fundraising events, managing investment staff, and ensuring compliance with campaign finance law. Her expertise was also pivotal in her role as Fund Development Consultant at LeadersUp and as Director of Donor Partnerships at Omaze.

Her tenure in finance consultancy roles for Kamala Harris for US Senate, African American Policy Forum, Americans For Responsible Solutions, and Reform Alliance showcases her versatile skill set and commitment to various causes. Additionally, her significant contributions as the Southern California/Southwest Finance Director for both the Presidential Inaugural Committee and Obama Victory Fund for President Barack Obama, along with her tenure at the Democratic National Committee, underscore her exceptional ability to generate funds and support key political campaigns and initiatives.

Adia’s educational background in African/African American Studies and History from the University of California, Davis, further enriches her understanding and approach to her work. Her extensive experience and achievements reflect her dedication to making meaningful changes in the political and philanthropic landscapes.