Wellspring’s Derby Preview Party kicked off the Derby season in style and raised funds to support mental health recovery for adults in the Louisville region.

Wellspring is a local non-profit promoting mental health recovery and supporting individuals in building healthy and happy lives through Housing, Crisis Stabilization, Behavioral Health and Employment services. Wellspring will serve more than 1,600 adults in our community this year and the Derby Preview Party raised funds to help provide Wellspring’s vital programs.

Find out more about Wellspring at www.WellspringKY.org

