Written by Amanda Dare, Founder and CEO of Woman-Owned Wallet

Hello, lovely readers! Today, we’re turning the spotlight on a woman whose zest for life, boundless creativity, and unwavering support have made her a cherished gem in Kentucky’s entrepreneurial scene. Meet Yolanda Reed—a dear friend, mentor, and all-around superstar. Let’s dive into her dazzling journey together!

From Corporate Queen to Creative Dynamo

Imagine dedicating 27 years to the corporate world as a Human Resource Executive and then deciding to dance to the beat of your own drum. That’s our Yolanda! She swapped board meetings for brainstorming sessions, founding Yokie, LLC, where her flair for decorating meets her passion for coaching. She’s been transforming spaces and lives ever since, proving that it’s never too late to follow your heart.

Painting the Town: The Birth of Yokie, LLC and KREED

But wait, there’s more! Teaming up with her husband, Yolanda co-founded KREED, a commercial painting business that’s been coloring our world with excellence. Clients couldn’t help but notice her impeccable eye for design, leading her to offer consultation, design, and staging services under Yokie, LLC. It’s a beautiful blend of corporate savvy and creative genius, showing us all that when passion meets purpose, magic truly happens.

Cheering on the Dreamers: Guiding Aspiring Entrepreneurs

In February 2025, Yolanda expanded her circle of influence by joining the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky (WBC) as a Business Coach. Here, she pours her heart into mentoring budding entrepreneurs, guiding them from the seedling stages of their ideas to the full bloom of successful businesses. Her dedication to nurturing small business growth is like a gentle hand, leading many to find their own paths in the world of entrepreneurship.

A Heart Full of Community Spirit

Yolanda’s impact reaches beyond her business endeavors. She’s been an active participant in various organizations, including the Kentuckiana Health Collaborative (KHC), where she assisted with member recruitment. Her commitment to community engagement and leadership development has left an indelible mark, much like the warm embrace of a dear friend who always knows how to make you feel valued.

Why We Adore Yolanda

At Today’s Woman, we celebrate women who lead with love, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting others. Yolanda Reed embodies these qualities through her entrepreneurial ventures, mentorship, and heartfelt dedication to community development. Her journey from corporate executive to multifaceted entrepreneur is a testament to the beauty of following one’s passions and the profound impact of guiding others along the way.

Connect and Support

If you’re as inspired by Yolanda as we are and want to support her endeavors or seek her guidance, here are some ways to connect:

Yokie, LLC : Explore her creative services in home décor, staging, and coaching. Visit her Facebook page at Yokie LLC.

: Explore her creative services in home décor, staging, and coaching. Visit her Facebook page at Yokie LLC. Women’s Business Center of Kentucky: For aspiring entrepreneurs seeking mentorship and resources, reach out to the WBC where Yolanda serves as a Business Coach. More information is available at Women’s Business Center of Kentucky.

Meet Yolanda at “Strong Women, Strong Coffee”

Want to meet Yolanda in person? Each month, the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky hosts an event called “Strong Women, Strong Coffee.” This empowering gathering is designed to bring together local businesses across Kentucky, fostering a strong and supportive community. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships. You’ll have the chance to meet fellow business owners, share success stories, and learn from others’ experiences. The relaxed and informal atmosphere encourages open conversations and collaboration.wbckentucky.org+1Eventbrite+1

We see you, Yolanda. Your story inspires us to embrace our passions, nurture our communities, and build a world filled with creativity and purpose. Keep shining, sis!