We See You, Sis: Tahjená Muldrow– Where Purpose Meets Performance

By Zoe Meyer

Tahjená Muldrow has never fit into one box. Singer, dancer, actor, choreographer, writer, and teacher—her artistry defies labels, though she ties them all together with a single thread: purpose.

She describes herself as a “purpose-driven, multifaceted creative,” equipped with gifts that allow her to explore artistry in many forms. Singing, dancing, writing, teaching—each, she said, springs from creativity itself. “As humans, we are divinely designed to create.”

Destined for the Spotlight

Born in Bowling Green and raised in Louisville, Muldrow seemed destined for the arts. Her parents recall how she carried rhythm naturally, putting on living-room performances long before her first dance recital at age three. From ballet and tap to middle school cheerleading and Louisville’s Youth Performing Arts School, movement became her first language. At Western Kentucky University, she captained and coached the majorette dance team, later turning those skills into teaching and coaching roles.

Yet one of her greatest talents—her voice—remained hidden until adulthood. She didn’t perform publicly until moving to Las Vegas, where she joined the 2022 production of Burnt Coffee. The experience revealed an ability she hadn’t tapped before. “That was my first time performing on stage in that capacity—singing, acting, and dancing all together. And then Dreamgirls will be my second musical,” Muldrow said.

She will step onto the stage as Deena Jones in Redline Performing Arts’ production of Dreamgirls for multiple performances at Actors Theatre of Louisville . The role is more than an opportunity—it’s a homecoming. Growing up, her family replayed the film constantly, acting out scenes together. Muldrow was always Deena. To embody the character now, in front of loved ones, feels like destiny fulfilled.

Performing, Muldrow said, is where she feels most at home. Under the lights, “something just clicks.” That clarity fuels her desire to inspire women who hesitate to pursue their gifts. In her view, talent is never accidental. “You were given your gifts and passions for a reason… The longer you sit on your gifts and passion, the longer you are depriving the world of the gift that is you.” Each person, she said, carries a “unique blueprint” no one else can replicate.

Lights. Camera. Inspire!

While her journey has taken her across cities and stages, Louisville has remained a source of inspiration. At first, she overlooked its artistic pulse, but slowly discovered a community alive with creativity. Open mics, writing workshops, and historic venues like the Louisville Palace now form her landscape. She describes the Palace as “being transported through time and into another dimension. It’s classic and I don’t think I’ve seen another place in Louisville quite like it.”

For newcomers, she encourages immersion: attend shows, follow studios, network, and don’t be afraid to show up alone.

Beyond the stage, writing has become one of her most powerful tools. For Muldrow, art is therapy—“a form of alchemy.” She described her pen as both prophetic and healing, often returning to her own words months later to find unexpected encouragement. Her journals, she said, are a legacy meant for future generations, so her great-great granddaughter might one day draw strength from them.

Muldrow also holds a broader conviction: art is essential. “Art makes the world go round. It keeps the world beautiful and life bearable… Art preserves history. But most importantly, art saves lives.” She sees it as the meeting point of humanity and divinity. “Isn’t that what we’re all searching for anyway? An encounter with the divine?”

Our Gifts Matter

Even as she prepares to release a new single, she insists that creativity is not limited to artists on a stage. “We’re all artists and life is our canvas,” she said, challenging others to consider their own contributions. “The world isn’t just happening to you. You are also happening to the world.”

With purpose and passion guiding her every move, Muldrow continues to embody the power of saying yes to one’s gifts—and in doing so, she invites others to do the same. You can keep up with Muldrow’s creative endeavors by following her on Instagram.

