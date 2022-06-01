We See You, Sis: Sherisa Sayles

Bringing Tenderness into Every Interaction

By Tiffany White | Photo by Mary Helen Nunn

For Sherisa Sayles, not much can match the satisfaction she receives from caring for those who are in need of a kind face, comforting words, and some extra help. As a franchise owner of Home Helpers, Sherisa provides personal care services for older adults, people with disabilities, and those who have been diagnosed with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Sherisa, who has 14 years of experience in the healthcare field, says she opened the home care business with her partner and co-owner Robert Berry in July 2021, because she places a high value on caregiving. And while she acknowledges that the pandemic has made finding reliable caregivers more challenging, it has not weakened her resolve to continue being a source of support for her clients. “I have a passion for helping people…many of these people don’t have anyone [to help] them, and it is rewarding to know I am making a difference in their life.”

For those trying to determine whether a loved one needs home care, Sherisa suggests that they consider their health and living situation. Family members should also consider their schedule and responsibilities. “If you know you can’t be there 24/7, home care is going to be your best friend. Your loved one might be getting forgetful, or if your parent’s spouse passed away, they might need companionship.” Home care services, Sherisa says, are beneficial for those who need a break from their caregiving duties.

When searching for a home care service, Sherisa says asking the right questions is the first step in finding the right care for your friend or relative. “You will want to know how they screen their employees, because this person will be in your home. You want to make sure they do background checks and random drug tests.”

Reassuring families that she and her team are devoted to providing the best care is a priority for she and Robert. “I let them know that we will treat that client like they are a part of our family…we understand that they [the family members] can’t do it on their own so we will do whatever is needed to make the client feel comfortable.”

