Oh, do I have someone incredible to introduce you to today! Meet Rachel Edenfield, the powerhouse behind Swell, a company that is making waves (pun absolutely intended) in the world of mental health. This woman didn’t just see a problem—she built a whole movement around solving it. And if you know me, you know I lovenothing more than celebrating a woman who sees a challenge and says, “Yeah, I’ve got this.”

From Social Work to Tech Innovation—Rachel’s Superpower is Seeing What’s Missing

Rachel’s journey didn’t start in tech or business—it started with people. Before she ever built a company, she was working in social work, seeing firsthand the struggles people faced in getting access to mental health care. But instead of just wishing things were different, Rachel got to work. She dove into product development, working across public safety, healthcare, and defense tech, gaining the kind of expertise that would allow her to step into the world of innovation. She wasn’t just collecting experience—she was quietly assembling all the pieces she’d need to build something revolutionary. And then, in 2022, Swell was born.

Swell: A Mental Health Company That Actually Gets It

Okay, let’s talk about why Swell is so exciting. We all know the mental health care system is broken—there aren’t enough therapists, long waitlists are the norm, and so many people end up struggling alone. Rachel took one look at that and said, Nope, we’re fixing this.

Swell isn’t just another mental health platform. It’s designed to fill the gaps, offering AI-enabled self-guided care that actually makes sense for people who need support now, not six months from now. It’s built for real humans, meeting them where they are and giving them tools to feel better today.

And because Rachel doesn’t do things halfway, Swell has already accomplished some pretty jaw-dropping milestones:

💡 Built a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and started generating revenue within five months. FIVE. MONTHS. That’s lightning speed in startup world!

🎖 Launched a full beta at Fort Campbell within seven months. The fact that military communities are already benefiting from Swell speaks volumes about its effectiveness and reach.

🤝 Secured contracts with Tricare and Humana Military. These are major partnerships that are helping Swell bring mental health care to people who need it the most.

💰 Raised $1.6 million in funding. Investors—including Keyhorse Capital, Bluegrass Angels, PeakState Ventures, Defy VC, and Fairwater Labs—are clearly seeing the magic Rachel is creating, and they’re backing it in a big way.

From Personal Growth to Professional Impact—Rachel’s Story is One of Resilience

One thing I adore about Rachel is that she doesn’t just talk about helping people through transition—she’s livedit. She’s moved 25 times (!!!) and attended 13 schools before even finishing high school. She knows what it’s like to start over, to build community from scratch, to feel a little lost before finding your way. And that’s exactly why her work is so special—she gets it. She’s been there.

When she moved to Louisville to run Swell, she wrote about the experience of finding her way in a new city, sharing tips about embracing the unknown, building routines, and connecting with people. And honestly? It’s that kind of openness and generosity that makes Rachel so special. She’s not just leading—she’s inviting us all along for the ride.

Rachel, We See You. And We’re Cheering So Loudly!

At Today’s Woman, we celebrate women who don’t just make waves—they change the whole tide. Rachel Edenfield is one of those women. She’s turning mental health care on its head, proving that innovation and empathy can coexist, and making sure people don’t have to struggle in silence anymore.

Rachel, I see you. Your brilliance, your heart, and your unstoppable drive to actually make things better are inspiring more people than you know. Thank you for being the kind of leader we all need.

And for everyone reading this, if you want to support Rachel and learn more about Swell, head to https://www.getswell.app. Trust me—you’ll want to keep an eye on what she’s building.

We see you, Rachel. Keep riding that wave, sis—you are changing lives! 🌊💙✨