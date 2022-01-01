We See You, Sis: Nicole Hayden

Nicole Hayden Helps Young Women Find Their Purpose

By Tonilyn Hornung | Photo by Albert Jones | Sponsored

True visionaries are those who see a need for change and have the insight and drive to make it happen. Nicole Hayden has a vision. It’s one where young women of color have the opportunity to realize their unlimited potential — and like a true visionary, she’s out there making it happen. Through her program, Friends of Nicole 50/50 Mentoring Collaborative Inc., she’s making sure that these young women throughout the Jefferson County Public School System and Louisville receive the support they need to thrive.

Nicole developed the 50/50 Mentoring Collaborative so female mentors, business professionals, and community leaders could help young women of color create better opportunities for themselves. “This mentorship program is so needed,” Nicole says, “Not only do we work with the youth, but we also work with teachers, families, and mental health care professionals.” All of these outlets allow young adults different avenues of care within the program.

It’s Nicole’s expertise that fuels this project. Bringing to the table her degree in social work and over 10 years of experience advocating for young people, Nicole knows that having a space where young girls can be encouraged and uplifted by people who look like them is life changing. Nicole says, “Somebody gave me a chance at a young age. I was afforded the opportunity to go to Africa, and that changed my life forever.” It’s this type of transformative experience Nicole seeks for her members and why she travels globally with a group of mentees.

Maintaining this type of mentoring platform requires hope, resources, and an innovative spirit. Nicole has effortlessly stepped into this role, which led her to put together The Angles Selfie Museum located at 111 W. Washington in Whiskey Row Alley. “It’s a 90-day pop up fundraiser that serves as a creative space with 8 themed rooms where you can snap your best selfie,” Nicole says. “It’s for influencers, creators, tourists, corporate team building, families, and will house programs in tech and digital platforms. Our youth need a creative space, and downtown Louisville needs the Angles Selfie Museum.”

Nicole says the goal is to raise $50,000 in 90 days to make this a permanent location, cover tech programming, equipment for mentees, rent and staff. “The Angles Selfie Museum is Where It All Clicks, and we need the community support.”

Donate to The Angles Selfie Museum.