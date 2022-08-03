A Day of Luxury Polo Tailgating with TW
Written by Christine Fellingham | Photographed by Kylene White
You don’t have to know the first thing about the rules of polo to enjoy the experience of being a spectator at a match. The setting is beautiful, the horses are majestic, and the fashion-watching is wildly entertaining. Throw in the elevated tailgating menu and you have the makings of an unforgettable day.
Which is why Today’s Woman is asking you to nominate one deserving woman to join us in our beautifully-decorated tailgating tents at the Makers House Polo Club Match presented by The Trifecta on September 10. The winner and her guest can spend a glorious afternoon enjoying free food and drink and, yes, a front row seat for fast-paced polo-playing.