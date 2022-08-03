We See You Sis Giveaway!

A Day of Luxury Polo Tailgating with TW

Written by Christine Fellingham | Photographed by Kylene White

You don’t have to know the first thing about the rules of polo to enjoy the experience of being a spectator at a match. The setting is beautiful, the horses are majestic, and the fashion-watching is wildly entertaining. Throw in the elevated tailgating menu and you have the makings of an unforgettable day.

Which is why Today’s Woman is asking you to nominate one deserving woman to join us in our beautifully-decorated tailgating tents at the Makers House Polo Club Match presented by The Trifecta on September 10. The winner and her guest can spend a glorious afternoon enjoying free food and drink and, yes, a front row seat for fast-paced polo-playing.

Enter to win a Maker’s House Polo tailgating experience with Today’s Woman!

How to enter and participate:

1. Sign up and fill out this link

Instagram Once link is complete please visit ourpage.

2. You must like and/or follow our page. this post 3. Undertag two people who might also be interested in the contest. 4. Repost our image on your page. (Don’t forget to tag us!)

5. Try to get the most likes!