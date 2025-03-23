Written by Amanda Dare, Founder and CEO of Woman-Owned Wallet

Hey there, fabulous readers! Today, we’re shining our spotlight on a woman who’s been sprinkling her magic all over Louisville’s entrepreneurial scene. Meet Natalia Bishop—a spirited innovator, community builder, and all-around powerhouse. Let’s dive into her inspiring journey!

From Colombia to Kentucky: Crafting a New Narrative

Imagine moving to a new country at 17, embracing a fresh culture, and turning challenges into stepping stones. That’s exactly what Natalia did when she left Colombia for Louisville. Over the past two decades, she’s not only made this city her home but has also become a beacon of resilience and adaptability. Her story reminds us that with grit and grace, we can turn any place into a land of opportunity.

Breathing Life into Creative Spaces: The Birth of Story Louisville

Ever walked into a space and felt an instant buzz of creativity? That’s the magic of Story Louisville, Natalia’s brainchild. Back in 2016, she noticed a gap—a need for a haven where creatives and entrepreneurs could collide, collaborate, and create. Starting with a cozy 1,500-square-foot studio for photographers, Story Louisville blossomed into a sprawling 12,000-square-foot coworking hub in the heart of NuLu. It’s more than just a workspace; it’s where ideas take flight and dreams find their wings.

Empowering Women: The Launch of Level Up

Natalia doesn’t just stop at creating spaces; she’s all about uplifting the community, especially women. Enter Level Up, her tech-savvy education startup. This platform is all about connecting, educating, and inspiring women through skill development. It’s Natalia’s way of saying, “Hey, let’s shatter those glass ceilings together!” Her commitment to accessible education is lighting the path for many to follow.

Championing Innovation: Guiding the Next Wave of Entrepreneurs

When she’s not busy running her ventures, Natalia wears the hat of Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Louisville. Here, she’s the guiding star for budding entrepreneurs, emphasizing the beauty of diversity and inclusion in business. And as a partner at Renew Venture Capital, she’s all about investing with heart, focusing on ventures that echo her values of community and positive impact.

Spreading Joy: The Chief of Happiness

If you’ve ever met Natalia, you’d know her as the “Chief of Happiness.” It’s not just a title; it’s a testament to her infectious positivity and genuine care for those around her. Whether through her businesses, mentorship, or a simple chat over coffee, Natalia’s zest for life and emphasis on well-being make her a cherished leader in our community.

Working Women Wednesdays: A Gift to the Community

Ladies, mark your calendars! Natalia’s commitment to empowering women doesn’t stop at her ventures. On the second Wednesday of every month, Story Louisville opens its doors for Working Women Wednesdays—a fabulous day of free coworking at their NuLu location. This initiative is a collaborative effort with Woman-Owned Wallet, the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, and Hotel Genevieve, all coming together to create a supportive space for women in the community. So, grab your biz bestie and head over to 828 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206 for a day filled with networking, productivity, and empowerment.

Why We Adore Natalia

At Today’s Woman, we’re all about celebrating women who lead with passion, purpose, and a sprinkle of pizzazz. Natalia Bishop embodies all that and more. Her journey from a young immigrant to a cornerstone of Louisville’s entrepreneurial landscape is a testament to resilience, vision, and the magic that happens when you lead with empathy.

We see you, Natalia. Your story inspires us to dream big, build communities, and always, always choose joy. Keep shining, sis!