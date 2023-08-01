We See You, Sis: Angela Horne

Making Digital Dreams a Reality

By Rocko Jerome | Provided photo

When Angela Horne and her husband, Ron, relocated from Tennessee to Ohio for his job, only to have the position eliminated before he started, she decided it was time to take a hand in destiny. “We were searching everywhere for new job opportunities,” she recalls. “Finally, I just told him that we will have to start a business!

It was August 2009, and the Hornes started an innovative e-learning company called Mediascript. Initially designed to cater to medical, non-profit, and medium-sized businesses, Mediascript expanded quickly. “We started as a specialized e-learning and learning management company and have transformed into video production, website, and mobile app development, custom software application development, as well as interactive digital signage and kiosks,” says Angela. “I feel like our responsiveness and the relationships we have with our clients set us apart. Also, we understand the challenges most organizations face with limited funds and resources. Mediascript transforms ideas into digital reality.”

As the company grew and took on changes and developments, Angela credits the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for helping her to find the resources and support she needed to build on success after success. “When I went to my first meeting, I couldn’t really talk in front of the room,” she says. “As I met other women from all different professions and backgrounds, I became more comfortable. They really helped me to come out of my shell. I went from being an introvert to an extrovert!”

Entrepreneurship came naturally to Angela, and she especially enjoyed working from home and being available for her daughter as she grew up. “I could get up earlier or work in the evening so I could go on school field trips or take her to softball practice, lessons, and tournaments,” she says.

Now, Angela is utilizing her entrepreneurial and previous work experience with an iconic American brand. “I am excited to learn new skills that will help me in my future endeavors,” she said. “This isn’t the end of Mediascript. We will still be providing services to our clients – it’s just a new normal.”

