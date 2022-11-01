We See You, Sis: Adriana Susso

Raising The Bar in Skincare

By Shirelle Williams | Photo by Mary Helen Nunn

Growing fatigued with her career in technology, Adriana Susso developed beauty products in her home until she decided to take her side hustle to the next level. She partnered with a chemist and an esthetician to perfect her formulations and in 2021 she officially launched BaeVibez Skincare, a line of plant-based products. Since then the self-described “driven entrepreneur’s” small business has been growing steadily by building a diverse customer-base. “It’s really good to have a mixed audience love our products,” she says. Leading the way in sales is the Tropical Paradise Bae Butter. “You only have to put it on one time after you get out of the shower and it keeps you moisturized all day,” says the doyenne of clean and healthy skin. With many of her products containing ingredients native to countries in Africa, Adriana visits the continent frequently and donates a portion of her company’s profits to organizations in Gambia and Ghana. “I want to give back to the community in that way, as well as give back to my own community back home,” she says.

