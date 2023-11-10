Victim of a Relative Thief

“SHE ASKS”

Dear TW Femme Anom:

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you today as someone who is facing a difficult situation and needs some advice and guidance.

Over the past year, I have noticed a series of unsettling incidents that involve my mother-in-law, and I am at a loss for how to handle the situation. It all started when she was kind enough to babysit our children while my husband and I were away. Everything seemed fine until I noticed that a valuable item was missing from our home. To my surprise, I found the same item in my mother-in-law’s bag as she was leaving.

I was initially hesitant to confront her about it, as I thought maybe she had taken it with the intention of surprising us with it as an upgraded gift later. However, that never happened, and other items have seemingly disappeared from our home since then. Each time something goes missing, I feel a sense of unease and suspicion.

My husband, on the other hand, believes that I may be mistaken or that there is a reasonable explanation for these occurrences. His reaction to my concerns during the first incident left me feeling nervous about bringing up the embarrassing topic again. I am torn between discussing this matter with him and risking an uncomfortable conversation or simply handling it on my own.

Should I continue to silently bear the stress of these missing items, or should I find the courage to discuss this matter with my husband and potentially confront my mother-in-law? I fear that these incidents may strain our relationship and create tension within our family, but I also cannot ignore the discomfort and unease they bring.

Sincerely,

Victim of a Relative Thief

SHE ANSWERS

Dear Victim of a Relative Thief:

Let’s cut right to the chase. Your feelings of discomfort and suspicion are valid, and it’s high time to address this situation head-on. There’s no room for sugar-coating here.

First and foremost, you need to have an open and honest conversation with your husband about your concerns. It’s crucial that you both stand in solidarity on this matter. Your feelings matter, and he should support you. This is not just your problem; it’s a family issue.

Once you’ve had that conversation, it’s time to confront your mother-in-law. No beating around the bush. Sit her down and ask her directly about the missing items. It may be uncomfortable, but it’s necessary. It’s about setting boundaries and making it clear that her actions are not acceptable.

If talking to her doesn’t solve the problem, then it’s time to take more drastic measures. Your mother-in-law should not be allowed in your home until this behavior stops. You shouldn’t have to carry the burden of installing surveillance or constantly wondering what might disappear next.

Remember, this is not just about material possessions; it’s about trust and respect within your family. And for the sake of your grandkids, you don’t want them picking up any questionable habits.

In the end, it’s about drawing a line and saying, “Enough is enough.” Your feelings are valid, and it’s time to put an end to this situation. Stand firm, stay united with your husband, and prioritize the well-being of your family.

No apologies needed for taking a bold stance on this issue.

Sincerely,

TW Femme Anom

Submit your stories, questions, and dilemmas to the TW Femme Anom by selecting “She Asks, She Answers.” Or scan the QR code below.