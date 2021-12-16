Today’s Woman kicked off our relaunch event December 12, 2021, with a VIP brunch held at the Black Jockey Lounge to introduce our new vision for the magazine – and celebrate 30 years of empowerment. We continued the festivities at Marketplace Restaurant where guests attended our first live taping of the Today’s Woman show featuring interviews with our columnists and other amazing women highlighted in the December issue. More than 200 guests attended including Mayor Greg Fischer. Great way to kick off a new era of Sisterhood!