Tour Her Neighborhood: Prospect

The picturesque landscape surrounding the home of Loren Hebel-Osborne, is a sight to behold. Loren, who is the thoroughbred racing event specialist at Derby Experiences

By Carrie Vittitoe | Photos By Kylene White

A drive through the rolling hills of Kentucky, especially near Lexington, will take you past plenty of horse farms and pastures, but a closer trek with the same kind of feel can be had driving toward Prospect and Goshen. It is easy to imagine yourself living nearby and looking out onto fields filled with equines. Loren Hebel-Osborne has long been a horse enthusiast and gets to live the horse farm dream every day.

Where is your neighborhood?

I live on a 100-acre horse farm, so it’s really more of a “neigh”borhood. It’s a family farm. My brother lives next door. The whole farm in and of itself is 300 acres. We’re in between some wonderful communities. We call LaGrange our own, we call Crestwood our own, and we call Prospect our own.

How did you come to live on a 100-acre horse farm?

Way back in the day, we had another piece of property and the Gene Snyder freeway went through the middle of it. It divided our farm almost in half. There was a historic home [built in 1802] that was on it. My mother and father rescued the house; they took it apart and we were able to get another farm [the one she lives on now]. That’s where I live.

What do you like about living where you are?

Being able to be in downtown Louisville and Churchill Downs in 25 minutes but living on a 100-acre horse farm. I don’t know any other place in the world where someone could do something like that. Kentucky is pretty special that way. You can head to the Yum! Center, to the opera, to the ballet, and still live on a farm where you don’t have any neighbors except for your family. My brother is in shouting distance. He has a standing Sunday dinner that anybody who wants to come can come to. I get to see them a lot if I want to. When my husband is staying in Frankfort and not able to come home, I have a brother for security that lives right there if I need him.

What are some places you especially like to visit near where you live?

J. Harrod’s is always kind of a go-to, and Blackstone Grille. We do stop at The Goshen Store during the day. They still have the best peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I can get in the car and be at Volare and Porcini very quickly. We miss Corbett’s. We head over every now and then to Norton Commons.

Why is eating at home a great option, too?

The best chef is my husband. He’s quite the grill master, and he really does enjoy it. During the summer, we have a pretty expansive outside patio and a sunroom that we spend a lot of time on. We’re always looking out on horse pastures. We have a little pond. We always have views of horses from any window, so it’s a pretty fabulous dining experience.

What kinds of decor do you choose for your home?

We’re antique people. We love Bittners. They helped us with our design. There are some smaller little spots out in Crestwood. There’s a Crestwood fabric store. If I have to recover a couch, I like to support folks that are out here in Goshen and Crestwood.

How does your home blend old and new?

The old historic home is a 2-over-2 construction. Our house is one of the oldest two-story stone structures. In order for it to stay on the historical register, it does not have plumbing or anything like that; we do have heat and air conditioning. We have a breezeway that connects the old house to the newer part of the house which has all the conveniences. The outside of one of the walls became an interior wall so you see a lot of stone. That’s really very grounding.