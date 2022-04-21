Today’s Woman Big Brims Event Sponsored by Today’s Woman | Produced by Christine Fellingham Photos by Bill Wine Today’sWomanBigBrimsSelect0414202201The event was held at the Kentucky Derby Museum. People arrived early and waited outside on a beautiful day until the doors opened.Today’s Woman’s April issue was displayed.Today’s Woman’s April issue was displayed.Today’sWomanBigBrimsSelect0414202203Multiple tables inside the Kentucky Derby Museum were used to display derby hats sorted by colors, etc.Today’sWomanBigBrimsSelect0414202204Ryan Roling and Terrianne Tremayne with Walnut Grove Style were present at the event.Shante Parker with AFM Threads was one of many vendors at the event.Shante Parker with AFM Threads was one of many vendors at the event.Carol Ponton with Plunder Design.Carol Ponton with Plunder Design.Reflection of jewelry in a mirror at the Plunder Design table.Reflection of jewelry in a mirror at the Plunder Design table.Jennifer Hardin and Daniel Maddox with Layne Wilson Company.Jennifer Hardin and Daniel Maddox with Layne Wilson Company.Socks and other items were displayed at the Layne Wilson table.Socks and other items were displayed at the Layne Wilson table.Jeannine Varner and Laura Moser with Simply Laura.Jeannine Varner and Laura Moser with Simply Laura.Angela Gore and Angie Cassis with Sapphire Boutique.Angela Gore and Angie Cassis with Sapphire Boutique.The Sapphire Boutique table displayed many colorful items.The Sapphire Boutique table displayed many colorful items.Stave & Bean Coffee Company offered coffee samples at the event.Stave & Bean Coffee Company offered coffee samples at the event.Light bites were offered in the vendor’s room.Light bites were offered in the vendor’s room.Sarah Mitchell, Natalie Gerlack and Erin Kiziminski with LuLuBelles.Sarah Mitchell, Natalie Gerlack and Erin Kiziminski with LuLuBelles.Lyn and Devon Amsler with Moss Hill.Lyn and Devon Amsler with Moss Hill.Items displayed at the Moss Hill table.Items displayed at the Moss Hill table.Tina and Glenn Gail.Tina and Glenn Gail.Four Roses offered a Summer Sour cocktail at the event.Four Roses offered a Summer Sour cocktail at the event.Today’sWomanBigBrimsSelect0414202220Lynn and Jacqueline Bernhard enjoyed taking a photo of themselves wearing their selected hats.Lis Buneti, Susan Holland, Val Bensing and Heather Overby.Lis Buneti, Susan Holland, Val Bensing and Heather Overby.Lynn Price and Cindy Lovelace.Lynn Price and Cindy Lovelace.Today’sWomanBigBrimsSelect0414202223Laurie Bottiger looked in a mirror to see if she liked how she looked in her selected hat.Wanda Mitchell- Smith and Beverly Barbour.Wanda Mitchell- Smith and Beverly Barbour.Ellen Grinstead Yunker and Kelly Carroll.Ellen Grinstead Yunker and Kelly Carroll.D.J. Tabb and Barbra VolpeD.J. Tabb and Barbra VolpeDeb Copeland and Doctor Pat Kennedy ArringtonDeb Copeland and Doctor Pat Kennedy ArringtonKristina Gerard and Kaitlynn West.Kristina Gerard and Kaitlynn West.Today'sWomanBigBrimsSelect0414202229Mallory McGee and Kimberly Joseph enjoyed their mission to locate their perfect derby hats.Michelle Walsh, Brittany Jones and Clarissa LudemanMichelle Walsh, Brittany Jones and Clarissa LudemanRick Arrington listened to Deb Copeland's advice as he looked in a mirror.Rick Arrington listened to Deb Copeland's advice as he looked in a mirror.Jenny Pfanenstierl with Forme' Millinery Company.Jenny Pfanenstierl with Forme' Millinery Company.Jazzlin Hamilton with Shante Parker.Jazzlin Hamilton with Shante Parker.A full moon added even more beauty to the glow of the upcoming sunset.A full moon added even more beauty to the glow of the upcoming sunset.A sneak peak of the twin spires.A sneak peak of the twin spires. 