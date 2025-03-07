Three Outstanding Women in the Arts among 2025 Louisville Visual Art Honorees

On March 21, 2025, Louisville Visual Art (LVA) will host its annual LVA Honors Gala at the historic Seelbach Hilton in downtown Louisville. Since 2018, the event has celebrated 28 individuals whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the local arts community. Four more honorees, including three outstanding women, will be recognized in 2025.

The art educators, emerging artists, seasoned artists with a legacy of work, and community leaders honored represent the full spectrum of the visual art life cycle. These awards also reflect LVA’s three strategic pillars of fine art education, local artist development and support, and public art and community engagement.

2025: SPARKING IDEAS FOR OVER A CENTURY

Over the years, the event has evolved from a luncheon to an evening reception. For 2025, in light of (pun intended) the recent SPARK sculpture installation on LVA’s Portland headquarters building– as well as the centennial of the Children’s Fine Art Classes (CFAC) art education program in the 2024-2025 school year–they’ve decided to elevate LVA Honors to a full-scale gala. With dinner, cocktails, and entertainment—including jazz music and dancing with Carly Johnson and her Quintet—this year’s event promises an unforgettable night of creativity and recognition.

Fitting for the elevation to an art gala is the transition to suggested “creative formal attire,” where guests are invited to recall the 20s whether they choose the current century or the last.

Honorees for 2025 include innovative gallerist and artist Chuck Swanson for the Legacy Award, who has supported the work of many women artists and emerging artists, along with three extraordinary women artists: Emerging Artist Juliet Taylor, Visual Art Educator of the Year Annette Cable, and Dr. Jabani Bennett for the Community Impact Award. Moreover, local fiber and textile artist Maria Tinnell, also a woman, was commissioned to create the 2025 LVA Honors Commemorative Awards.

Chuck Swanson — Legacy Award

Chuck Swanson is an artist living and working in the Louisville area for over thirty years. For many years he operated Swanson Contemporary Gallery in Nulu. His gallery was one of only five functioning businesses east of Hancock Street on Market when it opened in 1998. Swanson is known for his paintings and sculptures.

As a gallery owner, Swanson is credited with helping develop the early careers of artists such as Russel Hulsey, who calls Swanson, “extremely progressive and forward thinking”, and being among the first to include electronic media and musical performances He has served on the board of the East Downtown Business Association, Louisville Visual Art, and has been vice president of both the defunct Artswatch and LOOK, a Louisville area consortium of art galleries.

Juliet Taylor — Emerging Artist Award

Juliet Taylor is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in quilting and wearable art. A rising star in the art world, she was a featured designer in the 2024 KMAC Couture and participated in the Material Obsessions exhibit at the KMAC Museum in the fall of 2024. Most notably, she has served as the lead fabricator on the SPARK sculpture, a landmark piece set to be unveiled at the LVA building in February 2025. Taylor’s journey has come full circle, having started as a student in LVA’s Children’s Fine Art Classes before attending DuPont Manual’s Visual Art Magnet. Her work reflects a deep appreciation for textile traditions while pushing the boundaries of contemporary art.

Annette Cable — Visual Art Educator Award

A passionate educator and accomplished illustrator, Annette Cable has dedicated her career to inspiring young artists. Originally from the countryside outside Columbus, Ohio, she earned her degree from the Columbus College of Art and Design before illustrating 20 children’s picture books and working with commercial clients nationwide. Cable has been a cornerstone of LVA’s educational initiatives, serving as a Children’s Fine Art Classes (CFAC) teacher, Open Doors instructor, and Summer Camp coordinator. Since 2016, she has led LVA’s education programs as the Education Director, furthering her mission to foster creativity and accessibility in the arts. Beyond LVA, she has collaborated with local museums and landmarks, including a 25-year tenure with the Portland Museum, making an enduring impact on Louisville’s arts education landscape.

Dr. Jabani Bennett — Community Impact Award

Dr. Jabani Bennett has been a transformative force in Louisville’s cultural and social justice movements. As the first Black woman director of the Women’s Center at the University of Louisville, she has championed inclusive engagement programs and community initiatives. Her early advocacy work included organizing one of the first community-wide celebrations for LGBTQIA women on campus in 2007. An award-winning arts educator, Dr. Bennett has brought her expertise from New York City and Louisville public schools to her current initiatives in cultural equity and social justice. Her powerful exhibit, And Say Hi To Your Mother, honors the legacy of influential Black women in Louisville, highlighting her commitment to storytelling through art. As an advocate for African Americans, women, and the Queer community, Dr. Bennett’s work continues to shape a more inclusive and vibrant arts scene in the city.

Proceeds from the LVA Honors Gala provide critical support for the mission of Louisville Visual Art’s education, artist support, and public art programs.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.louisvillevisualart.org/lva-honors