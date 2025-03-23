Must-See Events in Louisville This Week | Weekly Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900-1939

Speed Art Museum

During the early twentieth century, Paris was the destination of choice for talented and independent American women determined to move beyond the limitations that restricted them at home. Drawn by a strong desire for independence, they crossed the Atlantic to pursue personal and professional ambitions in a city viewed as the epicenter of modernity. Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900-1939 recaptures the experiences of these unorthodox women who found in Paris the freedom to blaze new trails in a variety of fields, including art, literature, design, publishing, music, fashion, journalism, theater, and dance. As foreigners in a cosmopolitan city, they escaped the societal expectations and constraints of both the United States and France. Many used their newfound liberty as an opportunity for self-reinvention and discovery. Portraiture provides a revealing lens through which to view the cultural shifts American women helped instigate in Paris.

When contacted by the Arts Insider, Erika Holquist-Wall, Chief Curator, Mary and Barry Bingham Sr. Curator of Painting and Sculpture, had this to say about how the exhibit came to the Speed Art Museum: “We initiated the discussions to bring Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900-1939 to Louisville in early 2021. Unfortunately, the show was postponed due to the pandemic, and the planning conversations picked back up in late 2023.

“Exhibitions can take years to research and produce, especially when the subject matter has been obscured or overlooked. It requires a lot of logistical planning and a little bit of luck to bring together so many important loans from around the country for just a few short months. The idea for Brilliant Exiles was conceived by Robyn Asleson, Curator of Prints and Drawings at the National Portrait Gallery,” she explains. “The project grew into a major loan exhibition as more artworks and stories were discovered, and the Speed is including several important artworks from its permanent collection to the exhibition, including paintings, sculpture, and drawings.”

WHEN: 03/29-06/22/2025

WHERE: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St., 40208

TICKETS: speedmuseum.org

Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Series: March is for Mozart

Locust Grove

These marvelous quartets for flute and string trio were composed in 1777/’78 during Mozart’s first extended tour without his father. They are considered to be the most outstanding works in the genre. Margaret Jamner joins the Locust Grove Musicians for Mozart’s K287 and 285b.

WHEN: Sunday 03/30, 5:30PM-7PM

WHERE: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane, 40207 *in the Locust Grove Auditorium (*handicapped accessible)

TICKETS: locustgrove.org

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story”

Speed Cinema

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” dives into the legendary star’s life and career with interviews with performing artists Michael Feinstein, Ben Vereen, Mia Farrow, Darren Criss and more. Born in the spotlight, Liza Minnelli has spent her life entertaining audiences with her magnetic charm and formidable talents as an actress, singer and dancer. The daughter of the legendary Judy Garland and director Vincent Minnelli, Liza made a name for herself as an influential performer and coveted EGOT winner, having received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and four Tony Awards. This tribute reveals how Minnelli became the star she is today, navigating professional and personal challenges with the help of extraordinary mentors, including Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse.

“An unabashed celebration of the woman as told by all her best friends.”—Dan Mecca, The Film Stage

WHEN: Friday 03/28 @ 6PM and Saturday 03/29 @ 3PM

WHERE: Speed Cinema @ Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St., 40208

TICKETS: speedmuseum.org

*Recommended for ages 16+

FLEX

by Candrice Jones Directed by Kendra Ware

@ Actors Theatre of Louisville

With all the swagger of a four-quarter game, FLEX tells the story of the Lady Train, a high school basketball team whose futures ride on reaching the state championship. It’s 1998, and the newly-formed WNBA inspires dreams of going pro—but the realities of being young, Black women in rural Arkansas and a teammate’s pregnancy threaten to block their shot. Will their choices off the court tear the team apart, or bring their dreams closer? Candrice Jones’s award-winning, adrenaline-packed play celebrates the fierce athleticism of women’s basketball and the joy of teamwork. FLEX is back at Actors Theatre of Louisville five years after developing the play as part of the 2020 Humana Festival. FLEX was only days away from a world premiere in the Bingham Theatre when the pandemic forced theatres around the country to suspend live events, and it has since been recognized as a breakout play.

“Critic’s Pick! A slam-dunk debut… There’s an alchemy to FLEX that conjures ardent home-team affinity from the audience… But the special sauce is also in the careful economy of Jones’s character development, which offers just enough detail to inspire curiosity about who these women could become without claiming to know exactly who they are.” —The New York Times

WHEN: 03/26-04/06, various performances WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St., 40202. Live in the Bingham Theatre TICKETS: actorstheatre.org *Groups Discount: of 10 or more are eligible for discounted tickets! Email boxoffice@actorstheatre.org to learn more.

*Age Recommendation: 14+, accompanied by an adult

*Content Warning: Production contains loud sounds, dark lighting, and bright flashes. Production also contains strong language, discussion of sexual abuse and abortion. This is a non-exhaustive list, as it can be challenging to recognize how elements will affect individuals. Please email boxoffice@actorstheatre.org if you need more information.

Closed Captioned Performances: Sunday, 03/30 @ 2 pm and Thursday, 04/03 @ 7pm*

ASL Interpretation & Audio Description: Available by request. Email boxoffice@actorstheatre.org to make arrangements.