This Weeks Can’t Miss Entertainment | Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive

with Adam Ben-David on piano

Kentucky Performing Arts Presentation

To some, he’s the Tony Award-winning revolutionary from Evita who grew into a bonafide Broadway star in Sunday in the Park with George. To others, he’s the Emmy Award–winning Best Actor from “Chicago Hope” or CIA Agent Saul Berenson from the award-winning Showtime series “Homeland.” And to others still, he will always be the man whose name is Inigo Montoya, the swashbuckling swordsman in The Princess Bride.

Whichever role you know him for, Mandy Patinkin’s favorite is reaching out to live audiences with the power and the passion of popular son, and Mandy Patinkin in Concert is a merger of his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes

(from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim, Harry Chapin, and back to Irving Berlin and Cole Porter), with selections from the new recording MANDY PATINKIN: Diary.

“Mandy is a musical force of nature”- The New Yorker

“The most complete entertainer of his generation” -The Toronto Star

WHEN: Wednesday, 03/12/ @ 8:00PM

WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway, 40202

TICKETS: https://tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org

Hand Embroidery Workshop

KMAC Museum

In this workshop, participants will learn traditional hand embroidery (and multiple stitches), explore the process of designing with thread,.and begin working on their own embroidery sampler. This workshop includes learning how to transfer designs onto fabric. Participants can either create their own design or pick from a variety of pre-made patterns to begin their embroidery artwork. This workshop is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative. Snacks and libations provided.

WHEN: Saturday, 03/15, 10:00AM-12PM

WHERE: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St., 40202

TICKETS: www.kmacmuseum.org $38 per person, $30 for members

Let’s Sing Taylor- A Live Band Experience

Louisville Palace

Calling all Swifties who want to sing your hearts out, Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience – is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift, and consists of the most faithful and lively covers of Queen Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. For Swifties near and far, especially for those who couldn’t score tickets to her recent world tour, THIS event appears to be the next best thing! ​

*Attendees are encouraged to wear Taylor-inspired outfits!



Let’s Sing Taylor is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.

WHEN: Sunday, 03/16 @ 4:00PM

WHERE: Louisville Palace, 625 S. 4th Street, 40202

TICKETS: www.louisvillepalace.com

The Paul Taylor Dance Company

Kentucky Performing Arts Presentation

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is recognized as one of the world’s foremost dance companies, known for innovating and transforming modern dance. Based in New York, the Company is known for a vast repertory that features work from the Founder’s canon, prominent dances from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, and new works.

Dancemaker Paul Taylor (1930-2018) first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan on May 30, 1954. That modest performance marked the beginning of a profound, uninterrupted creative output that shaped the future of American modern dance and continues to this day.

Since its earliest days, the Paul Taylor Dance Company has toured to venues throughout the United States and around the globe, from college campuses and rural towns to the world’s leading opera houses and performing arts centers.

“The American spirit soars whenever Taylor’s dancers dance.” -San Francisco Chronicle

“One of the most exciting, innovative, and delightful dance companies in the entire world.” -The New York Times

WHEN: Sunday, 03/16 @ 7:00PM

WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway, 40202

TICKETS: https://tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org