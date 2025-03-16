This Weeks Can’t Miss Entertainment | Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Pace Live presents

A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

After premiering Off-Broadway last season, this production returned to stages across the USA in 2025. performing a show that is Celtic, for this generation.

Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from “Lord of the Dance” and “Riverdance”, “A Taste of Ireland” transports the audience through the story of Ireland’s tumultuous history delivered with a pint of Irish wit. Watch world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live jaw-dropping acapella tap battles and heartwarming story telling.

Featuring revamped classics of Danny Boy, Tell Me Ma, Wild Rover, and many more well known songs, the show’s reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast. “A Taste of Ireland” merges cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore, to deliver a performance that has been leaving audiences across the globe jigging on their feet for the last decade.

A Taste Of Ireland is a sure fire crowd pleaser. -Broadway World

**please note: musical instruments are subject to change from performance to performance

WHEN: Thursday, March 20 @ 7:30 PM

WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway, 40202

TICKETS: www.kentuckyperformingarts.org

Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Show

The Kentucky Derby Museum unveils the five talented milliners selected as KDM Featured Milliners for the 2025 season. KDM 2025 Featured Milliner Program. After creating a new application portal last summer, the museum received dozens of applications from all over the U.S. and Europe hoping to secure a coveted spot in the Featured Milliner Program. The five selected artisans will play a pivotal role in showcasing the elegance and creativity that define Derby fashion.



In its ninth year, the Featured Milliner Program highlights the museum’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich history of the Kentucky Derby®. As the museum marks its 40th anniversary, it recognizes the vital role that milliners have played in Derby tradition, and these five milliners will showcase their designs at the Derby Museum Hat Show, featuring up to ten unique creations each, modeled on the runway. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to sell their hats and fascinators through the Derby Museum .

In alphabetical order, the 2025 KDM Featured Milliners are:

Mary Julia Kaiser, Derbyologie Owner, Ilana Kogan, The Hat Doctor Owner, Christine A. Moore, Christine A. Moore Millinery Owner, Jenny Pfanenstiel, Forme’ Millinery Co. Owner, Jessica Schickli, Hat Haven Owner

WHEN: Sunday, 03/23, 10:00AM-1:30PM

WHERE: Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave. 40208

TICKETS: derbymuseum.org/hats

*Be on the lookout for the Arts Insider’s exclusive interview with milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel, Forme’ Millinery Co. Owner

Quattro Voce String Quartet

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Peterson Dumesnil House will host a free concert by The Quattro Voce String Quartet In celebration of Women’s History Month. The Quattro Voce String Quartet is a group of professional musicians who will perform a concert by all women composers ranging from the renaissance period through a present-day composition. Attendees can also enjoy wine and cheese while experiencing the 155-year-old historic home located in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

The Quattro Voce String Quartet members are Sarah Hill on violin, Ray Weaver on violin, Lisa Weaver on viola, and Cecelia Swanson on cello. The concert is funded by a grant from the Musicians’ Performance Trust Fund. Donations are welcome and will support the Peterson Dumesnil House Foundation.

WHEN: Sunday, 03/23, 3:00PM-4:30PM.

WHERE: The Peterson Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Avenue, 40206

TICKETS: FREE *Space is limited, please email PDHLouisville@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

NuLu Bock Fest

NuLu Business Association’s annual spring goat racing and bock beer celebration returns The tradition traces back to the mid-19th century to mark the changing of the season when the dark German lager, known as bock, was released across the city after a winter of aging. NuLu is home to two coincidentally named alleys – Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat Strut, thus making it a fitting place for a bock beer festival featuring adult and baby goat racing, a wurst competition, music performances, and several local vendors and food trucks. Local breweries will serve their 2025 bock beers, along with other selections. For non-beer drinkers, craft cocktails and mixed drinks will also be available for purchase. Bulleit Bourbon returns with specialty craft cocktails and mixed drinks for sale as well as the Patron Tequila Shack featuring freshly made margaritas courtesy of Crowler Catering.

A total of eight races will take place beginning with the Blessing of the Goats and Bock Beer at 12:00PM and ending at 6:00PM. The featured race will be the Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race at 3:30PM, where Louisville’s meteorologists battle it out for a $500 prize made to the winning forecaster’s charity of choice. Family-friendly activities including the Tipping Tractor, Bessie the Milking Cow, the Discovery Trailer, a Bubble Truck, a petting zoo, and more will also return to Bock Fest 2025.

*New this year is The NuLu 502, a fun run/walk spanning 502 feet to kick off NuLu Bock Fest. This “micro marathon” will take place on Clay Street between Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat at 11:30AM.

WHEN: Saturday, 03/22, 12:00PM- 6:00PM

For more information about NuLu Bock Fest visit nulu.org/BockFest