The September Issue Is Out!

We are ushering in a new season at Today’s Woman. Our September issue is here and we begin the unofficial start of fall with a beauty-themed issue that explores the many ways the obsession with how we look impacts our lives. Tap in to join the conversation that includes:

If You Feel Beautiful, Baby, You Are. Five amazing women reveal how they defy unrealistic ideals and define beauty on their own terms.

Every Body is Beautiful. You Can Learn to Love Yours. Gia Fey, a Latina fitness influencer, shares how she dares to embrace her curves despite ongoing criticism from social media.

Starving for Self-Acceptance. The sobering truth about the prevalence of eating disorders

Damaris dishes up some game-day delights that will surely add a bit of flair to your next tailgating adventure. And, we also say goodbye to a member of our amazing team and welcome a new one.