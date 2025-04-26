The Rose Gala Returns: A Derby Night Celebration with a Purpose

As the excitement of Derby weekend builds, Louisville is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the season. The 2nd Annual Rose Gala, taking place on Saturday, May 3rd from 9PM to 2AM at the KFC Yum! Center, is set to dazzle guests with an unforgettable blend of elegance, music, and community impact. This isn’t just another night out—this is a celebration that gives back.

Hosted by the Life Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved communities, the Rose Gala promises to be a night filled with heart and purpose. The event is proudly presented in partnership with Dreams 2 Keys, a dynamic team that’s transforming the real estate scene across Kentucky and Indiana. Partial proceeds from the evening will benefit The Life Foundation’s youth development and education initiatives, ensuring that every ticket sold is a step toward creating a brighter future for local youth.

This year’s star-studded lineup features the incomparable Keke Wyatt, known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence, as the headliner. She’ll be joined by an exciting mix of performers, including DJ Fresh, DJ Shakim, DJ Slikk, and DJ YK, ensuring the energy stays high all night long. The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Yung Joc, one of hip-hop’s most recognizable personalities, adding a touch of celebrity flair to this sophisticated, yet fun, affair.

Guests can expect two levels of entertainment—including the exclusive Rhythm & Rose Lounge—live art by the talented RICE, and a silent raffle auction with prizes you won’t want to miss. Of course, all this excitement will be set against the backdrop of Derby-inspired formalwear, with a strict dress code of suit and tie formal, so bring your best look and get ready to mingle in style. (Sorry, no athletic wear allowed!)

Behind the scenes, the visionaries of this extraordinary event are no strangers to making a difference in Louisville’s cultural landscape. Armand “DJ Q” Flowers, the Founder of The Life Foundation and Program Director for B96.5 and Magic 101.3, brings over 25 years of experience in radio and entertainment, and his passion for community empowerment is at the heart of the gala. Joining him is Chris Robinson, a nightlife and event planning veteran with 25 years of expertise, who currently leads the Dreams 2 Keys team in the world of real estate and community engagement.

Tickets and VIP table reservations are available now at www.TheLifeFoundation.net or in person at Better Days Records East. For those looking to go all out, premium sections are available—just call 502-465-3799 for more information.

As DJ Q puts it, “This is a party with a purpose. Every ticket sold plants a seed of opportunity in the community.”