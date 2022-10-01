The October Issue Is Out!

Our October issue is here and it’s all about DEI or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion! In this issue we are taking a deep dive into some thought-provoking topics that include:

Allyship in the Workplace. We explore how forging authentic bonds can help make workplaces free of racism, microaggressions and bias.

Reviving Russell. One couple’s plans to remodel a ramshackle old mansion is inspiring more revitalization in the West End.

Love Transcends All. One mother’s story about what it means to be the parent of a transgendered son.

Infinite Love. Polyamory was once taboo but it is gaining acceptance and growing in popularity.

Since October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we keep the annual tradition going of honoring breast cancer survivors in various stages of their journeys with our Pink Woman Warrior photo shoot celebration. Also added in the mix is our 16-page cancer supplement covering medical breakthroughs, the top-of-the-line care available in Louisville and, of course, truly inspiring stories of survival.

This issue is a page turner to be sure. So, plow right in to take part in the conversation.