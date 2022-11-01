The November Issue Is Out!

The November issue is here and we’re getting ready for the holidays and taking a look at some great and not-so-great aspects of getting older. For your reading pleasure, in this issue you will find:

It Takes a Village. A look at the important social issue of grandparents raising their grandchildren.

The Age Defying Fashion Secrets of Stylish Women. There are no age limits on fashion. We interview five women who demonstrate the rejuvenating power of dressing by your own rules.

Make Ahead Thanksgiving. Damaris Phillips shares her strategy and recipes for a stressless holiday feast.

A Vibrant Sex Life At Any Age. Wine gets better with time and so can your sex life. We explore how to keep the fire burning in the bedroom.

The Art of Throwing a Party. Three Louisville-based entertaining experts let us in on their trade secrets on how to make your upcoming shindig a huge success.

Getting Help for Your Pelvic Floor Disorder. Protective undergarments aren’t the only way to deal with an incontinence problem.

….and plenty more!