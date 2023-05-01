The May Issue Is Out!

The May issue is here and it’s all about exploration, self-care, and fierce achievements. In this issue you will find inspirational stories to help you make this summer one of your most vibrant and impactful to come. Here’s some of the articles we’ve curated:

A BEAUTIFUL LIFE. For Rashna Carmicle, founder of local fitness company B.You Fitness, a balanced, healthy and happy lifestyle begins at home.

BUILDING A STRONGER FOUNDATION. Three successful Louisville women hammer away at stereotypes in the male-dominated construction field.

ACTIVISM AMPLIFIED. This Teacher and her Hip Hop Into Learning students are rocking the political landscape and joining forces with “the most interesting orchestra on the planet.”

DAMARIS’S GUIDE TO GIRLS TRIPS. Travel is the glue that holds one of her best friendships with a New York-based chef together and, partly because of that, Damaris has perfected the art of group travel. Here she shares do’s and don’ts of planning and taking a girls getaway.

MODERN FAMILY: SCENES FROM A CRUISE SHIP. The view inside the boat can be as fascinating as the majestic panorama outside. Jean West shares her enlightening glimpse of another family’s ocean vacation.

PLUS….

Check back soon for some Derby Diversity Week coverage and don’t miss the upcoming reveal of winners for our 2023 Most Admired Woman Awards!