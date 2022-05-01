The May Issue Is Out!

Spring is here, and we want you to make the most of the sunny days – and cool nights. Here’s what you’ll find in this month’s issue.

Embrace grandeur. Warmer white walls, pillows, texture and sophisticated lighting give Dunia Joseph’s home the wow-factor. See the rest of her place here and steal some ideas for yourself. Read the full story here.

Let nature move you. Celebrate the spring season – and get in some exercise – by attending one of the upcoming garden tours. Check out the list here.

Get a view from the backside. Learn about the Latina immigrants who are working on the backside at Churchill Downs in hopes of creating a better life for their families. And for a bit of pure grit, check out our story on Meghan Brennan, a driven triathlete who is the embodiment of physical and mental fortitude.

Find your way to relaxation. Mary May and Allison Horseman, the mother and daughter duo who run the Woodstock Lavender Company have some soothing treats for you. Also, try Chef Damaris Phillips’ Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp recipe.

You’re invited. Join us May 3-5 for Derby Diversity Week and Derby Fashion Week where you can network, enhance your personal and professional development, and enjoy the Kentucky Derby. Also, make plans to attend the International Derby Travels the Runway fashion show curated by our very own Christine Fellingham.