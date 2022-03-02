The March Issue Is Out!

Why Champion College Volleyball Players Are Suddenly Modeling

In our March issue, we feature five stunning Division One Volleyball players usually photographed on the court in their U of L jerseys, not striking poses in spring fashions. In fact, up until this summer, the NCAA “name, image and likeness” rules banned college athletes from taking advantage of these kinds of opportunities or from making money in image-related campaigns. “The college athletic programs controlled their public images and that meant the colleges could benefit financially from using athletes in marketing or advertising campaigns, but the students themselves could not,” explains Dani Busboom Kelly, the U of L women’s volleyball coach. “Now these girls can build their own brands and benefit financially; many of them are quickly becoming one woman empires.” Expect to see more of these young athletes off the court due to a ruling that’s sure to be a game-changer. — Christine Fellingham

Most Admired Woman voting also starts this month, and we are excited! We love learning about the women in our community whose successes are setting a new precedent for the next generation. Our Most Admired Woman nominees – past and present – are bold, unapologetic and ready to take on any challenge they face. Be sure to cast your vote for ALL categories, for a chance at a $500 giveaway!

Check out our special features on sustainability efforts in Louisville, a Spring Arts guide with events to keep in mind, and health and wellness stories and tips to help you live well – including a spotlight on Jenny Brown, who shares how she celebrates big and small fitness victories.

We also honor women who are putting the needs of others first with a special feature on this year’s Women of Distinction in our Advocates in Action article. These women are providing lifelines, hope and valuable resources to those who need it most.

And don’t forget to check in with our fantastic monthly columnists — Food Network personality Damaris Phillips and former news anchor Jean West — and find out who our Editors chose this month as the women to be recognized in three We See You, Sis highlights!