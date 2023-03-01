The March Issue Is Out!

The March issue is here and it’s all about sisterhood and entrepreneurship. In this issue you will find stories of home and garden. Here’s some of the articles we’ve curated to inspire your next project as well as teach you how to take make it flourish:

FARMING & FEMALE. Fifth-generation farmers Elizabeth Lunsford and Dore Hunt are changing the operations on their family farm and changing the faces of the farming industry.

NEXT-LEVEL KITCHENS & INSPIRED HOMES. Tedtra Wismer, Creative Director for Cafe Appliances, dreams in color. And Rachana, Raj and Prisha Hadua have created a highly personalized oasis that allows the entire family to shine.

LADIES WHO LAUNCH: A PERFECT BLEND. LaToya Cook Bradley’s dream of creating coffee shops that provide a safe spot for people to gather, meet and, yes, sip came true with some help from GLI.

DAMARIS’ GIRLS NIGHT IN. In honor of Women’s History Month, our resident Food Network Star, Damaris Phillips, serves up delicious inspiration for an evening of relaxed dining with your favorite females.

MODERN FAMILY. A secret from Jean West’s mother’s past added a powerful prologue to her successful career in broadcast journalism. Here, Jean shares an unwritten chapter from her history.

PLUS….

Don’t miss casting your votes for our 2023 Most Admired Woman Awards!