Attention all Motown music fans: The Magic of Motown is for you! A can’t miss journey (*2 hours 30 minutes includes intermission), through Motown’s BEST including: The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and more!
The show’s pitch perfect harmonies, dynamic choreography, & costuming perfectly capture the sights & sound of Motown.
WHEN: Thursday, 02/13, @ 7:30PM
WHERE: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. In the Bomhard Theatre
TICKETS: kentuckyperformingarts.org
Recommended for all ages
*Handicapped accessible
#kentuckycenter
#themagicofmotown