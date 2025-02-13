The Magic of Motown

A ttention all Motown music fans: The Magic of Motown is for you! A can’t miss journey (*2 hours 30 minutes includes intermission), through Motown’s BEST including: The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and more!

The show’s pitch perfect harmonies, dynamic choreography, & costuming perfectly capture the sights & sound of Motown.

WHEN: Thursday, 02/13, @ 7:30PM

WHERE: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. In the Bomhard Theatre

TICKETS: kentuckyperformingarts.org

Recommended for all ages

*Handicapped accessible

#kentuckycenter

#themagicofmotown