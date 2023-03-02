The 24th annual KET gala presented by the Louisville Regional Board of the Commonwealth Fund for KET was a sell-out success that celebrated the mission of local public television and the premier of The Alice and Wade Houston Story. | Promotion

Photos by Gioia Patton

Maybe the magic was the theme – which brought the flamboyance and drama of the Big Easy to the Olmsted. Or maybe it was the fact that the Honorary Krewe Captains were none other than Alice and Wade Houston, the philanthropic power couple whose inspiring story is the subject of the latest documentary in KET’s Distinguished Kentuckians series.

But this year’s fundraising gala for our city’s local public broadcasting station was a stand-out, sell-out success that provided essential support for the important mission of public television and was a testament to the efforts of board chair Steve Kerrick from MCM and Vice Chair Wayne Wilson from Dinsmore & Shohl. “We had people buying tickets at the door; that has never happened before,” says Louisville Development Officer Jennifer Adams. “We also had thirteen sponsors, many of them new, including LG& E, Baird, HJI, Heaven Hill and Keller Williams as the after-party sponsor.”

This annual fundraiser not only provides financial support for the continued work of public television, but it demonstrates the ability that their programming has to impact our local community. “Our founding principle is to uplift Kentuckians with local stories about inspiring people,” says Michele Ripley, President of the Commonwealth Fund for KET. “Since our founding, we have produced more feature content about, for and by Kentuckians than all of the commercial television stations combined and all of the other public television networks in the country.” Not to be missed is The Alice and Wade Houston Story, the much-anticipated documentary detailing the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of the beloved couple, which premiered at The Speed on Tuesday, February 21, and will air frequently throughout the month of March and beyond. While documentaries like this gain KET accolades and audience, their work reaches far beyond our TV screens. “The founding mission is education,” says Adams. “We have our feet on the ground in public school. We’re on the front lines with early childhood service in underserved communities.” KET not only tells stories, it helps to shape and inspire them every day.

For more information: Go to KET.org for scheduling for The Alice and Wade Houston Story and other programming, or to volunteer or donate.