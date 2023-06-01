The June Issue Is Out!

The June issue has arrived, and we are ready for summer in a big way! The kids are out of school, the weather is getting warmer, and we’re thrilled to get to let you know more about our fabulous, well-deserved winners of 2013’s Most Admired Woman awards. Here’s a little more about that, as well as a few other bits from our first issue of the season:

Meet this year’s Most Admired Women. From every field and across our community, these women are leading the way, blazing trails, and using their amazing brains and big hearts to make the world a better place.

Who Are You Uninterrupted? TW Publisher Tawana Bain takes a close look at the challenges and triumphs that make us who we are.

Playing Her Cards. Tabnie Dozier catches up with the University of Louisville Director of Development about her time in basketball as well as her unique career path, family life, and how she keeps it all in balance.

Damaris’ Rainbow Cake. In honor of Pride Month, our resident food expert shares a recipe that’s sure to be both fun and delicious.

Celebrating Pride. Speaking of Pride Month, TW newcomer Ben Gierhart is here with a kaleidoscope of perspectives on pride from across our vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Also, Gioia Patton catches up with Laura Ellis and Michael J. Drury on 25 years of Pandora Productions, and we have Erin Riedel speaking on bisexuality.

Derby pictures! Get a look at some of the fun frolic we’re still recovering from…