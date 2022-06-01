The June Issue Is Out!

The June issue is here and it’s our Twentieth Annual Most Admired Woman Issue!

It’s packed with powerful stories about these sixteen women from our community whose success, spirit and determination are a beacon of hope and inspiration for the rest of us. Read up and find out why these women garnered more votes (over 60,000!) than any other group of nominees in this event’s long history.

We are honored to celebrate their achievements and share their journeys, but we have more great storytelling in this special issue including:

Fighting for Ukraine. Angela Katz, a native of the Ukraine who lives in Louisville, balances beautiful memories from her childhood with the need to provide support and assistance to those back home.

A Girls’ Trip to Aruba. Today’s Woman Sales Executive Pamela Williams has photos and advice from an unforgettable vacation.

Backstage Pass to Hamilton. The wildly popular musical comes to town this month and Gioia Patton has behind-the-scenes buzz.