The July Issue Is Out!

Summer fun continues in the July issue! We’re celebrating all the season has to offer with our special Food & Spirits issue. Check it out:

Bars, Restaurants, and More. Epiphany, our city’s new destination for farm-to-glass cocktails. Frazier History Museum’s Beer Ferst, a popular craft beer event that includes women who brew. Edward Lee’s new spot, Nami. A Lexington distillery bring new flavors and faces to the bourbon industry. And more!

Dealing With the Entitled. TW Publisher Tawana Bain examines the push and pull of living, working, and otherwise dealing with the people who think they deserve it all…for no particular reason.

One Night at Play. Two popular drag performers share their stories and struggles in an age when the mere act of putting on a wig and dress can be an act of rebellion.

A Taste of Summer. Damaris Phillips shares her seasonal essentials, from swimming to picnicking. What to wear and what to eat to maximize your fun in the sun.

Past Perfect. One family’s life-changing move to the Highlands life and style, while keeping their rural flavor alive and well.

Backstage Pass. Outdoor cultural events to put on your calendar, making memories to last a lifetime.