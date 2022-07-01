The July Issue Is Out!

For this month’s food and spirits issue, we add some zest to your summer with delectable dishes, refreshing cocktails, and a dreamy kitchen.

Christine Fellingham chats with television personality and chef Damaris Phillips. We also introduce you to three restaurants who are serving up good food and an atmosphere of vacation vibes. Or if you prefer homecooked meals and want to elevate your culinary skills, find out about the cooking classes at Cooking at the Cottage and attend their upcoming Cookbook Club event. Ready to revamp your kitchen? Barry Wooley, president of Barry Wooley Designs, has some suggestions for transforming it into a chic dining space. Happy July!